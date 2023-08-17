MAI Capital Management Acquires 4,679 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $38,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.03. 3,448,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

