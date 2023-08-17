MAI Capital Management Buys 1,726 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,141,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,197 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

