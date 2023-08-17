MAI Capital Management Buys 240,975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $93,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 9,384,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,879,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

