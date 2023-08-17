MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53,815 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,129. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.59.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

