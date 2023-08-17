MAI Capital Management Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.33. 1,170,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,737. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.12 and its 200-day moving average is $283.87.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.