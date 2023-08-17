MAI Capital Management Has $78.55 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $78,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.03. 237,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.60. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

