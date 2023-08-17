MAI Capital Management Purchases 11,662 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 1.79% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $33,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

PPA stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,202. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.