MAI Capital Management Purchases 11,662 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 1.79% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $33,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
PPA stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,202. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
