MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %

PEP traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $178.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.39.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

