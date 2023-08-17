Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 9% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $13,730.63 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,923.28 or 1.00020551 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000489 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17,388.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.