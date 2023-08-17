MaidSafeCoin Price Hits $0.18 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $80.63 million and $6,978.99 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

