Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

Shares of MYNZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 8,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mainz Biomed has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mainz Biomed from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

