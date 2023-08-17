Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Issues Earnings Results

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Mainz Biomed Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MYNZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 10,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,286. Mainz Biomed has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYNZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

