Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

