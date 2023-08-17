Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Up 2.0 %

MNTX stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.99. 814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,180. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $101.05 million, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Read More

