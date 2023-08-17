Manitex International’s (MNTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MNTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. 1,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 million, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.68. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

