Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.98) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.85) to GBX 153 ($1.94) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAKSY
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.