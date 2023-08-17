Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.98) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.85) to GBX 153 ($1.94) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.50.

MAKSY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

