Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 674,813 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 383,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,430,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 155,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Stories

