Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 30,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

