MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays cut their price target on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.90.

Get MasTec alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MTZ

MasTec Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 200,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,145. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -584.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.