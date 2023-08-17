Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 229.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 6.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $394.29. 808,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,939. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

