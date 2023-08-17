Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Materialise has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.04.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Materialise had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Materialise by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Materialise by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

