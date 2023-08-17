Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. Matson has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.49 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Matson will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,974.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,974.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,520 shares of company stock worth $2,998,858 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Matson by 47.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Matson by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 78.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

