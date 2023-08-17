Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 555,343 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,343 shares during the period. Yum China comprises approximately 19.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $194,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $54.46. 852,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

