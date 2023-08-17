Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.39. 740,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

