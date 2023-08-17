Matthews International Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,604 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises approximately 2.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,813,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NetEase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after buying an additional 233,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,322,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.70. 359,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $110.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NetEase from $118.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTES

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.