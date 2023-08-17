Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 264,261 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,261 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for approximately 1.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,595,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,030 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,374,000 after purchasing an additional 849,458 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,439,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,784,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.26.

Coupang Stock Down 1.5 %

CPNG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.42. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,162,754 shares of company stock worth $33,837,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

