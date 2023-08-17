McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 330,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,122. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $998,380. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

