Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Oppenheimer

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.40. 61,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,403. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131,142 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,088,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 496,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

