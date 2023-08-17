MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ MDWD opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. MediWound has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.72.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.39% and a negative net margin of 55.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
