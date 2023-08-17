Medtronic plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.
Medtronic has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of MDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,479. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.