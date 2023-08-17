Medtronic plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Medtronic has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,479. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

