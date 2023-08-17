Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 23,735 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 226.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,794,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLB opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

