Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.91.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,247.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,215.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,226.31. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,388.39.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

