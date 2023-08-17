Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 33.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GIS opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

