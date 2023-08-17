Mendel Money Management Buys 148 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Trading Up 0.6 %

RTX traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.62. 2,334,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

