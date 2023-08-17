Mendel Money Management Buys 220 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.41. 299,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,064. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.37 and a 200-day moving average of $286.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

