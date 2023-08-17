Mendel Money Management Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.4% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.67. 976,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $132.35.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

