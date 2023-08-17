Mendel Money Management Has $4.52 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 2.4% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $421.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,244. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.01. The company has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

