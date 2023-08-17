Mendel Money Management Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mendel Money Management lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for about 2.8% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $169,860,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $131,454,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in ANSYS by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in ANSYS by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 111.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 299,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,738,000 after buying an additional 158,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $4.76 on Thursday, hitting $291.51. 137,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.38 and a 200-day moving average of $311.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

View Our Latest Report on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.