Mendel Money Management Invests $815,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 373.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $62.23. 293,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,581. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

