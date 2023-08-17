Mendel Money Management Invests $815,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 373.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $62.23. 293,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,581. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.41.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
