Mendel Money Management Sells 1,110 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mendel Money Management cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.1% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 197.3% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 53,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,241 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,885 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 106.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.42. 2,717,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.25 and its 200-day moving average is $210.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

