MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,742 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $255,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.91.

Shares of MELI traded down $25.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,221.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,592. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,215.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,226.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,388.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

