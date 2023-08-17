Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) CEO Sells $20,638.20 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $20,638.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,575 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MBIN stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17.
MBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
