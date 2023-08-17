Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. 2,013,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.49, a PEG ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

