Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.14-1.48 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.71.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRCY

Mercury Systems Trading Up 6.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

MRCY stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.