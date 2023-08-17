Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMSI opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

