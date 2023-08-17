Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Georgios Palikaras Purchases 100,000 Shares

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) CEO Georgios Palikaras purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,385,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMAT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,235. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.