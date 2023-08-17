Metahero Price Hits $0.0026 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $20.52 million and approximately $433,549.49 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003191 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.