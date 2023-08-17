MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Get MetLife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in MetLife by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,307,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,868 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.