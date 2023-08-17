MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Releases Earnings Results

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

MGO Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGOL opened at $1.18 on Thursday. MGO Global has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGO Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MGO Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in MGO Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

