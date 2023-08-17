Michelle Poole Sells 5,102 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50.

Crocs Trading Down 1.6 %

Crocs stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 39.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.29.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

